Titans officially release Bud Dupree

A report earlier this month indicated that the Titans would be moving on from edge rusher Bud Dupree once the new league year was underway and the move became official on Thursday.

The Titans announced that they have released Dupree. The move was not made with a post-June 1 designation, so the Titans will realize $9.35 million in cap savings with a $10.85 million hit in dead money.

Dupree signed a five-year deal with the Titans in 2021 and appeared in 22 games over two seasons in Tennessee. He had 35 tackles, seven tackles, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in those appearances.

The Titans have also released left tackle Taylor Lewan, center Ben Jones, receiver Robert Woods, linebacker Zach Cunningham, and kicker Randy Bullock since the end of the regular season.