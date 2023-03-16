Titans officially release Bud Dupree

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2023, 10:16 AM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
A report earlier this month indicated that the Titans would be moving on from edge rusher Bud Dupree once the new league year was underway and the move became official on Thursday.

The Titans announced that they have released Dupree. The move was not made with a post-June 1 designation, so the Titans will realize $9.35 million in cap savings with a $10.85 million hit in dead money.

Dupree signed a five-year deal with the Titans in 2021 and appeared in 22 games over two seasons in Tennessee. He had 35 tackles, seven tackles, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in those appearances.

The Titans have also released left tackle Taylor Lewan, center Ben Jones, receiver Robert Woods, linebacker Zach Cunningham, and kicker Randy Bullock since the end of the regular season.

4 responses to “Titans officially release Bud Dupree

  2. This guy is awful. He only produced when Watt was drafted. I mean, it’s so bizarre that a GM wouldn’t see that and then overpay for what was a 1st rd bust in Pitt for years leading into Watt’s arrival.

  3. Dupree is the 3rd SEC 1st round LB that the Steelers made the mistake of drafting. Huey Richardson (Florida), Jarvis Jones (Georgia) and Dupree (Kentucky) were all epic busts.

  4. Another deft move by the Black & Yellow…the kind that has brought them six Lombardis and the league’s best record since the merger…

