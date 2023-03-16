“Trending in right direction” for Damar Hamlin to return to action

Getty Images

Nothing is set in stone at this point, but it is looking like Damar Hamlin will be back at safety for the Bills.

Hamlin has said that his goal is to return to the field after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during the team’s Week 17 game in Cincinnati. During a Thursday press conference, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane updated where things stand with Hamlin’s bid to return to action.

Beane said Hamlin has at least one more specialist to see before any clearance will come for him to make a full return to action, but that all signs have been positive thus far.

“Everything has checked out to this point, so it’s trending in right direction,” Beane said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News.

It’s not clear when a final decision about Hamlin’s return will be made, but there’s still a good chunk of time before the Bills will be getting on the field for everything to come together.