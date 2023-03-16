Vikings re-sign Austin Schlottmann

Getty Images

The Vikings are holding onto another member of their offensive line.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings have reached an agreement to re-sign Austin Schlottmann. They have also re-signed center Garrett Bradbury and tackle Blake Brandel this offseason.

Schlottmann joined the Vikings last year after spending three seasons with the Broncos. He played in 42 games with Denver and played in 16 for the Vikings last season. Four of those appearances were starts in place of Bradbury when the center was out with an injury.

With Bradbury back, Schlottmann is likely to start next season on the bench as experienced depth on the interior of the offensive line.