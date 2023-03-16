With sale of Commanders believed to be imminent, the Snyders have cleared out of the facility

Getty Images

It actually seems to be on the verge of happening.

The Commanders, after nearly 24 years of ownership by Dan Snyder, could very soon be under new management.

Per multiple sources, Dan and Tanya Snyder have cleared out of the team’s facility in advance of the sale of the team. As one source explained it, they left in late December.

We’re also told that, within the building, the word being used regarding a potential sale is “imminent.” Multiple sources said that a sale could be approved and announced as soon as the upcoming league meetings in Arizona.

Dan and Tanya Snyder announced in November that they were considering selling all or some of the franchise. The process of securing bidders thereafter unfolded, amid some skepticism from within the ranks of other owners that Dan Snyder will actually go through with it.

The identity of the group that will be purchasing the team is not known. At least three different prospective bidders have toured the facility and the stadium.

A team spokesperson said via text message that the organization is not commenting on anything related to a potential transaction.

Josh Harris recently boosted his candidacy with the addition of Mitchell Rales to the Harris group. Uncertainty still lingers as to whether Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was able to make a bid on the team. There have been conflicting reports as to whether Bezos was frozen out or allowed to enter the bidding process.

There’s still an issue to be resolved over Dan Snyder’s request to be indemnified by the other owners. As one source explained it, the request for indemnification includes the matters that are currently being investigated by outside lawyer Mary Jo White. It’s believed that the other owners will never agree to such broad and sweeping legal protection for Snyder.

Ultimately, at least 24 owners must approve the sale for it to be finalized. And it’s ambitious, to say the least, for a potential transaction that hasn’t been announced to be fast-tracked to the point where it’s approved and unveiled at the same time.

Then again, this is a unique situation. The goal could be to get everything buttoned up quietly and discreetly so that it can all be wrapped up with no ability for anyone to develop cold feet once the potential departure begins to crystallize.