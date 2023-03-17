Chiefs’ coaching staff additions include Todd Pinkston and Andy Reid’s son Spencer

Getty Images

The Chiefs have announced their full coaching staff for 2023, and the new additions include some well-known names.

Todd Pinkston, who played for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid for six seasons in Philadelphia and later spent time with the Eagles as a coaching intern under Reid, is the Chiefs’ new running backs coach. Pinkston most recently coached the wide receivers at Austin Peay. Pinkston replaces Greg Lewis, who left to join the Ravens’ staff.

Reid’s son Spencer Reid has also joined the Chiefs’ staff as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Spencer Reid previously worked on the strength and conditioning staff at BYU. Ryan Reynolds, who was assistant strength and conditioning coach, has been promoted to head strength and conditioning coach to replace the retiring Barry Rubin, and Spencer Reid is taking Reynolds’ previous position.

The Chiefs also made some internal promotions to account for the departure of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who left for the Commanders. Matt Nagy is now the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.

“Every offseason in the National Football League brings change, and for the first time in a while we had some movement on the coaching staff,” Reid said in a statement. “Obviously, we lost a couple of really talented coaches in Coach Bieniemy and Coach Lewis, and I’m happy for both of those guys getting new opportunities to show what they can do in this league. On the strength and conditioning side of things, I’d like to congratulate Coach Rubin on an outstanding career and wish him the best in retirement. As for our changes this year, I’m excited to see what these coaches can do in their new roles. They are all talented individuals with unique skillsets. All of them have the ability to bring something different to the table to benefit our team and specifically our players.”