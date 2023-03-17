Chiefs set to sign Mike Edwards

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2023, 5:22 PM EDT
Veteran safety Mike Edwards is headed to the AFC West.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Edwards has agreed to sign with the Chiefs. It is reportedly a one-year deal worth $3 million with incentives that could increase Edwards’ compensation.

Edwards was a 2019 third-round pick of the Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl ring by helping his former team past his new one in Super Bowl LV. He started a career-high 12 games during the 2022 season and finished the year with 82 tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and one sack.

The Chiefs lost Juan Thornhill as a free agent this week. Justin Reed and Bryan Cook remain on the roster at safety.

