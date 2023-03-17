Commanders sign Abdullah Anderson

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2023, 1:08 PM EDT
The Commanders have added another piece to their defensive line.

The team announced the signing of Abdullah Anderson on Friday. No terms of the deal were announced.

Anderson played sparingly during stops with the Bears, Vikings, and Packers after entering the league as an undrafted free agent, but he found a regular role with the Falcons last season. Anderson appeared in 16 games and recorded 40 tackles, a sack, and a pass defensed as a rotational player for the Falcons.

The Commanders have re-signed defensive linemen Daron Payne and Efe Obada, but Abdullah is the first outside addition to a group that also includes Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, Chase Young, James Smith-Williams, and Phidarian Mathis.

