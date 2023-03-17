Cooper Rush stays with the Cowboys

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush played well during Dak Prescott‘s absence early in the 2022 season. Well enough that some wondered whether he’d get a chance to compete to be a starter elsewhere in 2023.

That hasn’t happened. And so Rush will remain with the Cowboys.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Rush will sign a two-year deal with a maximum value of $6 million. This means, of course, that the base value is lower, and that Rush will have to hit certain incentives to get to the high-end number.

The first year and the signing bonus are reportedly fully guaranteed, which means that Rush could be released after 2023.

He likely won’t be. Rush has proven to be a more-than-capable No. 2 to Prescott. It’s surprising that Rush didn’t get more interest in free agency.

