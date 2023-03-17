Foster Moreau visits Bengals

Getty Images

The Bengals hosted tight end Foster Moreau on a visit Friday.

Moreau played with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at LSU, where he also served as a captain. He made 52 receptions for 629 yards and six touchdowns in his four-year college career.

The Raiders made Moreau a fourth-round draft choice in 2019.

He spent his first four seasons with the Raiders, making 91 receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Moreau also was a core special teams player, playing 2,120 offensive snaps and 792 on special teams. He has eight special teams tackles.