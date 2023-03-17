Jaguars bringing back Tre Herndon on a one-year deal

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Tre Herndon is returning to the Jaguars for a fifth season.

Herndon, 27, has agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.6 million deal guaranteed, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Herndon has played 67 games with 30 starts in his career after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He has seen action on 2,626 defensive snap and 438 on special teams.

He has 197 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble and 23 pass breakups in his career.

Herndon played 15 games with one start last season and totaled 36 tackles, five passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.