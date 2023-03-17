Jake Bailey to visit Dolphins

Getty Images

The Patriots have struck a deal with former Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and the Dolphins appear to have a former Patriot in their sights.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that punter Jake Bailey will visit with the Dolphins on Friday. It’s the first known visit for Bailey since he was released by the Patriots earlier this month.

Bailey was released after being suspended at the end of the 2022 season. Bailey was set to have a $2.115 million guaranteed salary and filed a grievance against the Patriots because suspensions can wipe out guaranteed money. Bailey was on injured reserve at the time of his suspension, but said that he was healthy enough to return to action before the team’s action.

Bailey averaged 45.9 yards per punt over four seasons with the Patriots. The Dolphins do not currently have a punter under contract for 2023.