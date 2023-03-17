Jake Bailey to visit Dolphins

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2023, 10:19 AM EDT
NFL: OCT 24 Bears at Patriots
Getty Images

The Patriots have struck a deal with former Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and the Dolphins appear to have a former Patriot in their sights.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that punter Jake Bailey will visit with the Dolphins on Friday. It’s the first known visit for Bailey since he was released by the Patriots earlier this month.

Bailey was released after being suspended at the end of the 2022 season. Bailey was set to have a $2.115 million guaranteed salary and filed a grievance against the Patriots because suspensions can wipe out guaranteed money. Bailey was on injured reserve at the time of his suspension, but said that he was healthy enough to return to action before the team’s action.

Bailey averaged 45.9 yards per punt over four seasons with the Patriots. The Dolphins do not currently have a punter under contract for 2023.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Jake Bailey to visit Dolphins

  4. rasalas says:
    March 17, 2023 at 10:30 am
    Not clear about why the Dolphins don’t simply re-sign Thomas Morstead.

    60Rate This

    ————

    Money. Cap hell. Two CBS at too high of a price and Tua’s 5th year option not planned for.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.