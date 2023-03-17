Jamaal Williams: Lions made me a disrespectful offer

Getty Images

Before the start of free agency, running back Jamaal Williams said he hoped to remain in Detroit and Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said that the team also had interest in keeping the relationship going.

That shared interest did not result in a contract, however. Williams signed a three-year, $12 million contract with $8 million in guarantees with the Saints this week and the Lions added former Bear David Montgomery to their backfield.

During a press conference on Friday, Williams said that he didn’t feel the Lions’ stated interest in keeping him in Detroit was not reflected in the offer they made him.

“The offer they gave me, I felt like was disrespectful and showing that they really didn’t want me to be there like that,” Williams said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

Williams set a Lions record with 17 rushing touchdowns last season and outperformed expectations over his two seasons with the Lions. The Saints will be hoping for the same kind of productivity the next few years.