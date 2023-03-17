Jimmy Garoppolo’s deal with the Raiders is now done

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 17, 2023, 12:01 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

As we noted yesterday, the free agent contract Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders had reportedly agreed to wasn’t actually done. Now it is.

Garoppolo finalized the agreement with the Raiders and is signing his contract this morning, and then will have a press conference in Las Vegas today, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

There was no reason to think Garoppolo’s deal wouldn’t get done, but it’s always worth remembering, especially during the frantic first few days of free agency, that a verbal agreement between a player and a team is not the same thing as a signed contract.

Garoppolo and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels know each other well, as McDaniels was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the three and a half years Garoppolo spent in New England. They both need a good year together, and with the contract done, they can get to work.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Jimmy Garoppolo’s deal with the Raiders is now done

  2. I heard a rumor on The PFF Forecast podcast that Jimmy G failed the physical… anyone have the info on that?

  3. Jimmy G will play the entire year and then people will start wondering why so many niners get hurt.

  6. I wish JG all the personal success in the world. He deserves some good times after his time in Clara.

  8. Glad Jimmy is a raider. Pound for pound every bit the talent Carr is. The huge difference is Jimmy can move in the pocket, defenses know right where Carr sets up shop.
    Jimmy will take the big hit waiting for his open, Carr won’t. Jimmy can perform on the coldest days in Green Bay, Carr cringes in temps under 35 degrees and in inclimate weather.
    Raiders are in a better place with Jimmy due to him knowing the system well !!

  11. mongonation says:
    March 17, 2023 at 12:04 pm
    Josh McDaniels gets his guy. Next up: signing Brian Hoyer to be the backup.

    Hoyer and his family bought a house in Massachusetts a few years because they loved the area so much….I wouldn’t be surprised if he retires. He would make a great coach on the Pats staff.

  12. Oh boy! With Jimmy Glass playing 4 or 5 games before his inevitable return to the IR, the Raiders have a chance at Third Place in the AFCWest.

  13. skinsfan715 says:
    March 17, 2023 at 12:09 pm
    Is Jimmy really an upgrade from Carr? Questionable move if you ask me.

    —-
    Raiders fans would say YES.
    Stats say YES:
    Jimmy Garoppolo has a record of 5-2 in the playoffs in his career.
    Derek Carr is 0-1 in the playoffs in his career.

  15. skinsfan715 says: “Is Jimmy really an upgrade from Carr? Questionable move if you ask me.”

    Even if it’s a lateral move athletically, at least Jimmy is cheaper. It’s always about the right price.

  16. I feel bad for Jimmy G. He’s a class act and having to work for Josh McDaniel is like a punishment.

  17. I love this move for my team but will they win any more games this year? Defense and leading the league in penalties every year is the reason they lose all the time. Close games never work out for us for the past 20 -30 years. DEFENSE wins Championships.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.