Jonah Williams asks Bengals to trade him

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2023, 10:45 AM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

The Bengals plan to play the newly signed Orlando Brown at left tackle and that’s not sitting all that well with the player who has been manning the position.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jonah Williams has told the Bengals that he wants to be traded. Williams has started all 47 games he’s played for the Bengals over the last three seasons.

That run does not include the last two games the Bengals played in last season’s playoffs as a knee injury kept him out of the lineup. Williams had knee surgery in February to address that issue and is expected to be fully cleared at some point in the spring.

Williams is set to make $12.6 million in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. We’ll find out in the near future if the Bengals or someone else will be paying that salary.

  1. Lol that’s pretty funny. Didn’t they spend a ton of money on the OL last year? What happened to la’el collins? Hard to fault Jonah for not wanting to move to RT I mean they just signed a guy who did the same thing he’s doing now. Good for him. Bengals gonna bengal.

  2. He hasn’t been horrible but he hasn’t exactly been great either, I’m surprised he is demanding a trade instead of trying to increase his value before he hits free agency, one year at RT would show versatility and that’s what a lot of teams are looking for in lineman now.

  4. Ahhh, the Bengals. I really have no idea what they’re thinking. Jonah Williams is going to be due big money after this year, and you can’t pay two tackles like that … while also paying two #1 receivers, while also paying what could be the richest contract in NFL history to your QB. This is going to be a quick rise and fall for that club, with no rings to show for it.

  5. This is about 0% surprising. Did the Bengals really think that Williams would be happy that they signed someone to take his spot and not be unhappy about it?

  7. His play last season was not first round talent. Towards the end of the season he was getting blown up all the time.

