Jordan Akins visiting with Browns

The Browns are taking a look at a tight end who’s familiar with their quarterback.

According to Tom Pelossero of NFL Media, tight end Jordan Akins is visiting with Cleveland on Friday.

A third-round pick in the 2018 draft, Akins has played all 73 regular-season games in his career for the Texans. He had his most productive year in 2022, catching 37 passes for 495 yards with five touchdowns.

Akins played with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson from 2018-2020.

In five seasons, Akins has 151 receptions for 1,755 yards with eight TDs.

