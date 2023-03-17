Jordan Poyer: I came to Buffalo to win championship, goal hasn’t changed

Getty Images

When veteran safety Jordan Poyer was heading into free agency, he mused about signing with a team that played in a warmer climate and more advantageous tax rate than Buffalo but he didn’t wind up leaving town.

Poyer agreed to a two-year deal with the Bills this week and said on Thursday that he was telling the truth, but that it didn’t mean he was unhappy about staying put. Poyer said he is “home now and this is where I’m going to finish my career, and I’m really excited about that.”

Poyer also said that he’s excited about the chance to continue his partnership with safety Micah Hyde and continue to work toward the goal the duo set when they initially joined the team in 2017.

“I remember talking to Micah, it wasn’t the first time I met him but the first time we saw each other in Buffalo,” Poyer said, via the team’s website. “I was like, ‘Bro, we are going to turn this city around and we’re going to give this city a championship.’ And that’s been our goal since we got here, and it hasn’t changed. That was another reason why I wanted to come back because I truly want to help this team win a championship. I truly believe that we do have the right team to do that.”

The Bills have won three straight division titles, but they haven’t broken through for the championship that Poyer and others have set as their goal. We’ll find out this year if the fourth time is the charm.