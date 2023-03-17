Kevin Byard declines Titans request to take pay cut

Getty Images

Safety Kevin Byard‘s future with the Titans is reportedly uncertain.

According to multiple reports, the Titans approached Byard about taking a pay cut. Byard has declined that overture and it is unclear what will now happen in Tennessee.

The Titans are currently set to pay Byard a base salary of $13.6 million this season. He is signed for $13.6 million in 2024, which is the final year of his current deal.

Releasing Byard as a post-June 1 cut would result in $14.1 million in cap room, but doing it now would only create $5.99 million in space while leaving over $13.6 million in dead money.

Byard joined the Titans as a third-round pick in 2016 and he has made two All-Pro teams without missing a single game since joining the team. In 2022, Byard had 108 tackles and four interceptions in the back end of the Titans defense.