Kevin Byard declines Titans request to take pay cut

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2023, 6:28 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 07 Titans at Jaguars
Getty Images

Safety Kevin Byard‘s future with the Titans is reportedly uncertain.

According to multiple reports, the Titans approached Byard about taking a pay cut. Byard has declined that overture and it is unclear what will now happen in Tennessee.

The Titans are currently set to pay Byard a base salary of $13.6 million this season. He is signed for $13.6 million in 2024, which is the final year of his current deal.

Releasing Byard as a post-June 1 cut would result in $14.1 million in cap room, but doing it now would only create $5.99 million in space while leaving over $13.6 million in dead money.

Byard joined the Titans as a third-round pick in 2016 and he has made two All-Pro teams without missing a single game since joining the team. In 2022, Byard had 108 tackles and four interceptions in the back end of the Titans defense.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Kevin Byard declines Titans request to take pay cut

  1. Well, that’s not being very accommodating & cooperative. So much insubordination. Who says no to their boss? What happened to sacrificing for the good of the team? I don’t understand. When it comes to money, people can be so selfish.

  2. Lol I’m glad Byard didn’t take a paycut. He had to play for a horrible team last year and if the Titans kept him he wud have to take damage to his body for another crappy year probably. If your not going to be winning you can’t get crappy pay too. I love Vrabel but the Titans have a lot of issues right now and Byard is one of the few players they can depend on

  3. That is a really insulting request by the Titans FO. You’ve got an All-Pro level guy…not “Pro Bowl”, but something that means something…All-Pro. And you want him to take a pay-cut? I’d laugh at you also. It’s a business boys. So either live up to what you signed the guy for or let him go so he can make his money elsewhere. But don’t sign the guy and then ask him to take a pay-cut. Insulting…

  4. Good example why all players should get a simple guaranteed contract. When the guaranteed years expire they either get asked to take less or get released but the team has the advantage. Good for him for saying no.

  6. Asking arguably the second best player on the team to take a pay cut is an insult. Good for him.

  7. There is a glut of safeties this year. If they cut him, he may find the market is considerably lower.

  8. Well, at least they didn’t wait until AFTER the draft to do this. If they release him now, he can probably land with a new team on a comparable salary. Most teams would have waited until after the draft when the market is flooded with cheaper alternatives.

  11. Good for him! Pay the man he signed a contract and he more than lived up to it why should he take a team friendly pay cut? Dudes a straight beast plenty of teams will pay this guy.

  12. I’m not in the negotiating room but Amani Hooker should be asked to take a pay cut. What more could Byard do for the Titans? He is easily a top 5 player on the team, top 5 safety in the league, and multiple ALL PRO nods. Smart move would be to extend Byard while somehow lowering his cap hit.

  13. You can almost argue he outplayed that contract. Not a great start for this new GM.

  15. I would too. Bad move by the Titans, especially after the AJ Brown fiasco. To ask an All-Pro level player to take a pay cut after he’s never missed a game for you is disrespectful. Though if he’s released, I don’t know that he’s going to get 13+ million/year on a new deal. If the Titans are going to tank this season and reset, I might want to be released and go somewhere else instead of putting my body on the line for a bad team with a (probably) bad surrounding defense.

  16. Raiders should be calling about trying to get him. We’ve desperately needed a real veteran and solid player in the back end for a long time. I have high hopes for Moehrig but he Abram thing was always a disaster from the beginning and then the new brain trust bringing in an old Duran Harmon didn’t work (big surprise…) so it’d be nice to have him pair with someone he can learn from and someone who can command this rudderless this defense. I know we signed Epps but we can easily get 3 safeties on the field a fair amount and rotate.

  18. mackcarrington says:
    March 17, 2023 at 6:32 pm
    Well, that’s not being very accommodating & cooperative. So much insubordination. Who says no to their boss? What happened to sacrificing for the good of the team? I don’t understand. When it comes to money, people can be so selfish.—- I’m assuming you would take a pay cut off your boss asked you to? Or are you selfish too?

  19. Titans are crumbling. Terrible decision… to insult one of your best players who deserves a raise, not a pay cut. They should have kept their GM.

  21. mackcarrington says:
    March 17, 2023 at 6:32 pm
    Well, that’s not being very accommodating & cooperative. So much insubordination. Who says no to their boss? What happened to sacrificing for the good of the team? I don’t understand. When it comes to money, people can be so selfish.

    ***************************************
    This is either top tier satire and I am here for it or I just found a very self important boss who thinks they ‘deserve’ respect

  22. bengal4573 says:
    March 17, 2023 at 7:42 pm

    I’m assuming you would take a pay cut off your boss asked you to? Or are you selfish too?

    —–/—/—–/—-/—-/

    Me? This story has absolutely NOTHING to do with me. NOTHING. I’m not the subject of the story. We’re talking about NFL players. right?
    Besides…it’s sarcasm.
    Try to stay focused.

  23. I believe the team agreed to these terms so who is being selfish

    m
    ackcarrington says:
    March 17, 2023 at 6:32 pm
    Well, that’s not being very accommodating & cooperative. So much insubordination. Who says no to their boss? What happened to sacrificing for the good of the team? I don’t understand. When it comes to money, people can be so selfish.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.