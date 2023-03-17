Lions agree to terms with Michael Badgley

Getty Images

Detroit is bringing back its kicker.

The Lions have agreed to terms on a new deal with Michael Badgley, according to agent Brian McLaughlin.

Badgley joined the Lions’ practice squad in early October, took over the job, and kept it through the rest of the regular season. He hit 20-of-24 field goals and all 33 of his extra points.

Badgley kicked for the Chargers from 2018-2020 before spending time with Indianapolis, Tennessee, and Chicago.

He’s connected on 81.7 percent of his career field goals and 96.9 percent of his extra points.