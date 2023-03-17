Patriots re-sign Daniel Ekuale

Getty Images

The Patriots and defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale have come to terms on a new deal.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ekuale has re-signed with the AFC East club. No terms of the deal have been reported.

Ekuale has spent the last two seasons with the Patriots and he has appeared in 22 games in a reserve role. After recording five tackles and two sacks in seven 2021 games, he turned in 14 tackles and two sacks for New England last year.

The Patriots have also re-signed Carl Davis on their defensive line and they’ve held onto cornerback Jonathan Jones, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, safety Jabrill Peppers, and linebacker Mack Wilson elsewhere on the defense.