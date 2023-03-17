Patriots sign Chris Board, a special teams player singled out for praise by Bill Belichick

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 17, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT
Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

Special teams players don’t usually get lucrative contracts, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick has long prioritized special teams, and he has long admired Lions special teams player Chris Board, and so it’s no surprise that Board got a good deal from the Patriots.

Board and the Patriots have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $6.7 million, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Although contracts are seldom really worth what they’re “worth up to,” there’s little doubt that Belichick considered Board a free agent priority.

The 6-foot-2, 239-pound Board also plays linebacker, but he has played primarily special teams throughout his five-year NFL career. During the regular season, before the Patriots played the Lions, Belichick singled Board out for his special teams play.

“Board, that’s the best special teams player we’ll play against all year. He’s a great, great player,” Belichick said.

The Patriots have had some great special teams players in Belichick’s time, most notably Matthew Slater, who’s on the short list of the greatest special teams players in NFL history. Now Belichick has another one.

11 responses to “Patriots sign Chris Board, a special teams player singled out for praise by Bill Belichick

  2. And BB made Joe Cardona the highest paid long-snapper in the NFL. *yawn*

    C’mon Bill, it’s time to pay sign a WR1 to a market rate deal. He’s always looking for bargains when it comes to the skill positions but he can’t wait to pay full fare for special teams players?

  3. Sweet. Let’s clean up the punting and overall STs units. BB really kicking some butt here with quality, slick moves.

  4. Well then. If Bill thinks it it puts him on track for the HOF.

  5. Another excellent acquisition.

    Dynasty 3.0 being assembled before our eyes. Huzzah!

  6. The king maker with another CHECK MATE.

    The rest of the AFC East can keep stacking their checker board.

    While BB steals your queen.

  8. I can’t believe Belichick got this guy. I mean, daaayyyyyum!!. Bill just always gets the cream of the crop. I been telling everyone about this guy since he was in Pop Warner. Now the Patriots got him. it’s just not fair!

  9. Whatever happened to TyLaw6? 2017?
    I do wonder what happened to LogicalVoiceSays. He hasn’t posted since July 1 2013. My original name from 2004 got banned or stopped working. No biggie. When FLorio posted during his lunch break from the courthouse…

  10. touchback6 says:
    March 17, 2023 at 5:02 pm
    The king maker with another CHECK MATE.

    The rest of the AFC East can keep stacking their checker board.

    While BB steals your queen.

    104Rate This

    ————-

    The Bills have never won a SB. LOL

  11. I like most of the moves to date, wondering out loud if we have enough strength at OT though?
    I don’t think NE is finished acquiring a veteran WR though. Despite BOB, BB really likes dhop.
    Any thoughts on a 3rd string veteran QB? Mason Rudolph? Someone else?

