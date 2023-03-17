Patriots to release Jalen Mills

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 17, 2023, 11:49 AM EDT
Detroit Lions v New England Patriots
Getty Images

The Patriots are moving on from one of their defensive players.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New England is releasing cornerback Jalen Mills.

Mills, who turns 29 in April, spent the last two seasons with New England after beginning his career with Philadelphia. He started 10 games in 2022, recording five passes defensed with two interceptions.

Mills had two seasons remaining on the four-year deal he signed with the Patriots in March 2021.

Releasing Mills will save the Patriots $4.963 million against the cap.

In 89 career games with 75 starts, Mills has recorded 52 passes defensed and seven interceptions.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Patriots to release Jalen Mills

  1. Moves the pats to $30 mil in cap space? Are they gearing up to target someone in particular?

  2. Seems like a lot of teams are releasing CBs who are nearing 30. Is this the start of a cornerback market correction?

  3. Would be great if the Pats had a plan to grab someone now that they have all this cap space.

  4. gronkhof says:
    March 17, 2023 at 11:54 am
    Moves the pats to $30 mil in cap space? Are they gearing up to target someone in particular?

    I wouldn’t bet on that……Pats are always at the bottom of the pile when it comes to spending to their cap.

  5. A little surprised about Mills. Bill has been creating extra cap space all week. Something has to be in the works. He only needs 5-6 mil to cover the draftees in year one. Pats top needs still a young OT, a young WR and a big CB. All of which will be available with their first two picks.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.