Patriots to release Jalen Mills

Getty Images

The Patriots are moving on from one of their defensive players.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New England is releasing cornerback Jalen Mills.

Mills, who turns 29 in April, spent the last two seasons with New England after beginning his career with Philadelphia. He started 10 games in 2022, recording five passes defensed with two interceptions.

Mills had two seasons remaining on the four-year deal he signed with the Patriots in March 2021.

Releasing Mills will save the Patriots $4.963 million against the cap.

In 89 career games with 75 starts, Mills has recorded 52 passes defensed and seven interceptions.