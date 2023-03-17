Raiders to re-sign Jermaine Eluemunor

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2023, 6:50 AM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
Jermaine Eluemunor is set for another year in Las Vegas.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Eluemunor has agreed to a new deal with the Raiders. Eluemunor started at right tackle for the Raiders last season and confirmed he’ll remain part of a duo with left tackle Kolton Miller in 2023.

Eluemunor started every game for the Raiders last year in a change from past seasons that saw him mostly work as a reserve for the Patriots, Ravens, and Raiders. He’s appeared in 70 games overall since entering the league in 2017.

The Raiders have also re-signed tackle Brandon Parker, so their focus on the offensive line may now shift to the interior.

