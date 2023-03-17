Report: Mary Jo White investigation of Commanders uncovers “more financial concerns”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT
The Mary Jo White investigation continues, and it continues to apparently find evidence of potential issues with the team’s management.

A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that White’s investigation has “uncovered more financial concerns than have been reported to date.”

Perez explains that White is exploring whether any loans taken by Snyder were used improperly.

Previously, ESPN.com reported that federal prosecutors are focused on a $55 million line of credit that was obtained without approval from the team’s board of directors. The ESPN.com report also claimed that Snyder charged the franchise a $4.5 million advertising fee for putting the team’s logo on his plane.

Perez reports that Snyder is believed to be one of the few owners who pays himself a salary. Snyder, per Perez, received $10 million per year before the pandemic. After suspending his salary during the lean times resulting from no fans at games, his salary has since returned with a “substantial” raise.

As Perez explains, that’s not against NFL rules. The question is whether and to what extent White found violations of the rules — and whether and to what extent any such findings are being used to leverage Snyder to sell, with the understanding that, if he does, the report will never see the light of day.

