Report: Taylor Rapp to visit Bengals

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2023, 7:08 AM EDT
Safety Taylor Rapp is set for another free agent visit.

Rapp spent time with the Patriots on Thursday, but their meeting did not result in a contract. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Rapp will be moving on to a visit with the Bengals on Friday.

The Bengals have seen Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell leave for other teams this week. They had a visit with Rapp’s Rams teammate Nick Scott on Thursday as they look for players to pair with 2022 first-round pick Dax Hill.

Rapp had 92 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defensed, and a fumble recovery while with the Rams last season.

  1. Find 2 serviceable safeties in FA and then I think you can draft for talent rather than need. Although Tight end and RB are still deficiencies, there seems to be enough quality TEs coming out that you can get a good one by round 2 and there are always RBs to be had in the draft. Now cut Mixon and give him a shot at free agency.

