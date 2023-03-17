Reports: Nick Scott to sign with Bengals

Posted by Charean Williams on March 17, 2023, 8:14 PM EDT
Free agent safety Nick Scott reached agreement on a three-year, $12 million deal with the Bengals, according to multiple reports.

Scott confirmed it on his social media.

The Rams also had interest in re-signing Scott, who is coming off a career year with 88 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 16 starts.

The Rams made Scott a seventh-round draft choice in 2019, and he became a core special teams player with 1,068 special teams snaps in his first three seasons. He played only 109 special teams snaps last season after earning a starting role.

Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell left Cincinnati this offseason, but the Bengals still have Dax Hill, Brandon Wilson, Tycen Anderson and Michael Thomas on the roster at the position.

  1. Solid piece of the puzzle but not sure he should start for the Be gals. Let’s see how it plays out but hopefully the Bengals are not done.

  3. Man the Rams are going to be bad this year. With no cap space, no high draft picks lacking talent everywhere with the worst OL in the NFL, no weapons other than Kupp, injury prone old QB n a defense littered with no holes with no pass rush or good cover guys on the backend the Rams are not only the worst team in the NFCW but probably the NFC. Makes me wonder if Snead is purposely tanking to take Caleb Williams in 2024z

