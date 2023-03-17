River Cracraft to re-sign with Dolphins

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2023, 3:35 PM EDT
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins will have wide receiver River Cracraft back for the 2023 season.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Cracraft has agreed to re-sign with the team. It’s a one-year deal and no other terms have been reported.

Cracraft joined the Dolphins in 2022 and appeared in 11 games for the team. He caught nine passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Cracraft has experience returning punts from his time with the Broncos and 49ers, but the Dolphins did not use him in that role.

The Dolphins have also signed Braxton Berrios and claimed Freddie Swain off waivers this week. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, and Erik Ezukanma remain on hand from last season’s receiving corps.

1 responses to “River Cracraft to re-sign with Dolphins

  1. I wonder what’s gonna happen with Trent Sherfield? Dude is a gamer. Very physical and doesn’t mind catching the ball underneath in traffic. We’re signing a ton of WRs right now but maybe most are just camp bodies.

