Saints announce they have agreed to terms with Ty Summers

The Saints have agreed to terms with linebacker Ty Summers, the team announced Friday.

Summers played three games for Jacksonville last season, posting four coverage stops, before New Orleans signed him off the Jaguars’ practice squad. He made two special teams stops in three games with the Saints.

He entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Packers in 2019.

In three seasons with the Packers, he played 46 games with one start. Summers totaled 52 tackles.

He has played in 52 regular-season games in his career with one start, posting career totals of 31 tackles, one pass defensed, one fumble recovery and 27 special teams stops. In four postseason contests for Green Bay from 2019-20, he made two solo tackles and three coverage stops.