Texans sign Mike Boone, announce four others

Posted by Charean Williams on March 17, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT
The Texans made five free agent signings official, announcing fullback/tight end Andrew Beck, running back Mike Boone, receiver Noah Brown, quarterback Case Keenum and defensive end Chase Winovich. All were reported except Boone.

Boone ended his season on injured reserve after injuring his ankle in a loss to the Chiefs in December.

He ran 24 times for 102 yards and caught nine passes for 96 yards in nine appearances with the Broncos last season.

Boone, 27, spent two seasons in Denver after three in Minnesota.

He has 117 touches for 662 yards and four touchdowns in his career with 12 tackles, while playing 300 offensive snaps and 631 on special teams.

The Texans also re-signed defensive back Tavierre Thomas.

