Thomas Morstead announces he’s signed with Jets

Posted by Charean Williams on March 17, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Jets have signed punter Thomas Morstead, who announced his signing on social media.

Morstead, 37, spent last season with the Dolphins, signing with them on a one-year deal a year ago.

He averaged 46.4 yards on 61 punts with a 40.5-yard net and saw 45.9 percent of his kicks downed inside the 20.

Morstead punted for the Jets in seven games in 2021, averaging 48.2 yards on 23 punts with a 43.0 net.

The Jets re-signed veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein earlier this week.

The Dolphins hosted former Patriots punter Jake Bailey on a visit Friday and later signed him.

