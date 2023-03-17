Tom Brady reiterates love for football, but says it’s time to be a dad

Getty Images

Tom Brady is retired. Again. And it remains impossible to assume he’ll won’t come back. Again.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady addressed his status this last night at an event in connection with one of his various non-FTX off-field enterprises.

“There is nothing I love more than football,” Brady said, “but I have young children and they watched enough of their dad’s games and it’s time for me to watch their games.”

That’s not exactly the kind of unwavering, unshakable, irrevocable commitment to retirement that will keep him from waking up one day in June or July and deciding that he’s checked enough boxes to return to football without credibly being accused of being a bad father.

At this point, of course, the problem is that the seats are filling up. The 49ers added Sam Darnold. The Dolphins added Mike White. He done with the Buccaneers. Where else is there a potentially contending team that would scrap its current plans for a season with Brady?

Washington? Tennessee? Detroit? Indy?

Brady would likely have to be willing to accept a bargain-basement deal, if he decides to come back in June or July. Of course, if he decides to unretire for a second time, it won’t be for gathering money today. It will be about avoiding regret later.

When he’s 50, 60, 70, 80. Will he believe he got every ounce from his talents? Or will he be tormented be regret that he didn’t keep going?

I wouldn’t bet on Brady coming back this year. But I’ll definitely bet on Brady regretting it in five, 15, 25, and 35 years if he doesn’t.