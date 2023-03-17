Tom Brady reiterates love for football, but says it’s time to be a dad

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
Tom Brady is retired. Again. And it remains impossible to assume he’ll won’t come back. Again.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady addressed his status this last night at an event in connection with one of his various non-FTX off-field enterprises.

“There is nothing I love more than football,” Brady said, “but I have young children and they watched enough of their dad’s games and it’s time for me to watch their games.”

That’s not exactly the kind of unwavering, unshakable, irrevocable commitment to retirement that will keep him from waking up one day in June or July and deciding that he’s checked enough boxes to return to football without credibly being accused of being a bad father.

At this point, of course, the problem is that the seats are filling up. The 49ers added Sam Darnold. The Dolphins added Mike White. He done with the Buccaneers. Where else is there a potentially contending team that would scrap its current plans for a season with Brady?

Washington? Tennessee? Detroit? Indy?

Brady would likely have to be willing to accept a bargain-basement deal, if he decides to come back in June or July. Of course, if he decides to unretire for a second time, it won’t be for gathering money today. It will be about avoiding regret later.

When he’s 50, 60, 70, 80. Will he believe he got every ounce from his talents? Or will he be tormented be regret that he didn’t keep going?

I wouldn’t bet on Brady coming back this year. But I’ll definitely bet on Brady regretting it in five, 15, 25, and 35 years if he doesn’t.

18 responses to “Tom Brady reiterates love for football, but says it’s time to be a dad

  1. I’m very confused about how the 49ers adding Sam Darnold and the buccaneers adding Mike White have any impact on what Brady decides to do. If he wants to play, he will play. He is not running out of options for 2023 until about December

  3. Brady isn’t stupid. If and bug if he comes back, it will be for a contender that loses a qb to injury heading into the playoffs.

  4. Brady passed the button to Lamar with his “your next” post.

    Time for others to get limelight. Brady has nothing left to prove.

  6. The Green Bay Packers have signed Tom Brady. Making Rodgers not the best QB to ever play for the GB Packers. Now that would be funny, though I am 99% sure this won’t happen.

  7. A Brady book, a memoir of his time in the NFL, is a virtual certainty. It’ll be a bestseller. He’s probably scouting around for a ghostwriter as we speak. He will spend the next year+ writing that book, then start preparing for his broadcasting gig. In between, like he said, he’ll go to his kids’ soccer games.

  8. Yes he can stay retired for a bunch of months or forever, until well into the season and just see if something happens with an injury or something and see if he wants to jump in to a partial season with a good team. Like waiting for JimmyG’s annual season ender.

  10. I wouldnt be surprised if he joined a contender in the middle of the season if their qb gets hurt

  13. that really is a brilliant idea to play football long enough til she gets sick of it and leaves and you look like the good guy. i’m just trying to put food on the table! bravo. bravo.

  14. Brady’s proudest accomplishment is 7 super bowl rings, a record he wants to keep. He sees Mahomes with 2, but with potential for a lot more, so TB12 is thinking he might need 8 rings to stay ahead of Mahomes

  16. It would be hilarious to see the Jets extend a big middle finger toward Green Bay by signing Brady and then cutting off trade talks with the Packers.

  18. The Jets should contact Brady. If for no other reason it might cause the Packers to lower their asking price for Rodgers. Brady’s oldest son lives in New York. Maybe Brady would welcome the chance to play for the Jets and play the Patriots twice a year.

