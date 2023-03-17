Vikings sign Dean Lowry

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry is switching sides in the Packers-Vikings rivalry.

The Vikings announced that Lowry has agreed to terms on a contract with the team on Friday. He has spent all seven of his NFL seasons with the Packers.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year, $8.5 million for Lowry.

Lowry joined the Packers as a fourth-round pick in 2016 and he started 80 of the 111 games he played in Green Bay. He had 252 tackles, 15.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances and added 15 tackles in eight games.

Dalvin Tomlinson left to sign with the Browns this week, so Lowry helps fill a need on the defensive line for new Vikings coordinator Brian Flores.

4 responses to “Vikings sign Dean Lowry

  4. Que the Packer fans with comments like “Vikings taking our leftovers” or “he was washed up anyways” or my favorite, “never liked him anyways” after having praised him for seven years.

