Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2023, 12:04 PM EDT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Our top-10 free agents include a pair of players who are available to anyone who wants to pursue them. For one, quarterback Lamar Jackson, a pair of first-round draft picks would be the compensation if he’s signed to an offer sheet that the Ravens don’t match. For the other, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, he’s free and clear with no restriction or compensation.

There have been crickets this week regarding Gardner-Johnson. Typically, that’s a sign the player wants more than anyone will pay.

As one league source put it on Saturday morning, anyone who remains available at this point is overshooting the market.

Five days since the market essentially opened, it’s also a sign that big money likely won’t be there. Teams burn through their budgets fairly quickly, rarely keeping money around for a player who wanted more than he attracted at the outset of the process.

The situation points to a potential one-year deal for Gardner-Johnson, allowing him to hit the market again next year, in another attempt to cash in with a multi-year contract.

A player with a nose for the ball, Gardner-Johnson had six interceptions (tied for the league lead) in 12 games last season.

A return to the Eagles remains possible. The Broncos also could be interested, given that new coach Sean Payton worked for the Saints when Gardner-Johnson arrived via round four of the draft.

However it plays out, someone will be getting a damn good player. He just likely won’t be getting the damn good contract he was hoping to secure.

9 responses to “C.J. Gardner-Johnson continues to be available

  3. As a Saints fan, i was cussing out everyone when we traded him. He is a great player

  5. Happens every year. An agent over promised or a player misjudged his market. Someone will snatch him up but he probably will be getting a short term deal at far less than he was hoping for. Lots of good secondary help in the draft this year. Bad timing to overprice your services.

  6. Did his agent misread the market? Local beat writers in several NFL cities speculated the clubs that cover might be interested in CJGJ, but no reporting on even a nibble of a deal. A few good Safety’s (like Bates and Thornhill) have signed with new teams without monster contracts.

  8. I know the free agency season is long, and a winning roster doesn’t come together in March, but I think this offseason has been pretty shaky. They brought back 4 guys who are over 30, one guy who is 30, and they’ve brought in an oft injured RB and a second round CB who hasn’t performed well in his entire career.

    We love the 4 guys they brought back, but…age is a thing.

    The new CB appears to be for depth, which is fine. And there’s no doubt that the potential of the RB is off the charts, but…the dude hasn’t ever logged a full season.

    So if the Birds can bring back CJ, man….it’ll turn what has so far been a pretty shaky offseason into a solid one.

    Get ‘er done, Howie! We all know you’ve got a tough hand to play!

