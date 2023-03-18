Cornell Armstrong agrees to one-year deal with Falcons

Getty Images

Cornerback Cornell Armstrong will be back with the Falcons for another season.

Armstrong’s agent Brett Tessler announced that his client has agreed to a one-year deal to remain in Atlanta. No other terms of the deal were disclosed.

Armstrong initially signed with the Falcons’ practice squad late in the 2021 season, but did not appear in any games until last season. He had 33 tackles and seven passes defensed in nine games.

The Dolphins drafted Armstrong in the sixth round of the 2018 draft and he’s also played for the Texans.

Armstrong joins A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, and Dee Alford in the cornerback group in Atlanta. The team has not added any outside pieces to that group yet this offseason, but they have signed safety Jessie Bates.