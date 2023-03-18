DeMaurice Smith accuses owners of “criminally gaming the game itself” by refusing to do guaranteed contracts

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2023, 8:31 AM EDT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
It’s been obvious ever since the ink dried on Deshaun Watson‘s five-year, fully-guaranteed contract that Lamar Jackson wants one. But for a single stray report from several weeks back that Lamar never asked for such a deal, everything said and done privately and publicly has pointed to Lamar wanting the same structure from the Ravens that Deshaun received from the Browns.

The latest piece of indisputable visual evidence to support this conclusion comes from a powerful and passionate article posted this week by NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith. In it, Smith takes aim at owners for using fully-guaranteed contracts as the latest device for exerting control over the player workforce.

“The NFL Draft and the franchise tag system exist because owners have colIuded in the past to both depress and restrict markets,” Smith writes. “This time, they are criminally gaming the game itself.”

Smith’s argument flows from the fact that Lamar Jackson currently is available for discussion, negotiation, and ultimately execution of a fully-guaranteed offer sheet. However, no team has shown any interest in even talking to him.

“We are all staring at the same answer to the obvious questions,” Smith writes. “Why did [Kirk] Cousins and [Deshaun] Watson get fully guaranteed contracts while others didn’t? Or to be more specific, why have the Baltimore Ravens and other teams publicly (at least initially) made such a point to say they are not going to compensate Lamar Jackson with a fully guaranteed contract like Cousins or Watson? Let’s be clear, in my nearly 15-year career as Executive Director, I have never witnessed teams being so quick to publicly announce their lack of interest in an MVP quarterback, who is in his prime and who is also going to get an injury guarantee, regardless of his contract.”

It remains stunning, to say the least, that so many teams emerged as reportedly being not interested in Lamar Jackson in the hours after the Ravens officially applied the non-exclusive franchise tag. Even if it was the product of reporters being persistent and aggressive, the parade of “NOPE” created the distinct impression of coordination — especially when the simplest and smartest answer from the teams would have been, “We’re keeping all options open.”

And as previously said on PFT Live and other radio programs and likely written here (it’s been a long week; I can’t remember for sure), the seeds of collusion were planted a year ago, with the league-wide reaction to the Watson contract. This time around, teams know not to flutter too close to the fully-guaranteed flame. They’ll never have to say no to a fully-guaranteed contract if they never engage Lamar in discussions as to what he wants.

Smith believes that the league is taking an even stronger stand as to Lamar Jackson in order to prevent other quarterbacks who will be getting new deals soon (e.g., Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts) from getting fully-guaranteed contracts, too.

“The NFL wants to send a message to all of the above-named stars that they will not get a fully guaranteed contract, simply because other first-ballot Hall of Famers didn’t get them and — if they can help it — because Jackson didn’t get one, either,” Smith writes. “The message for the non-quarterback free agent market is equally harsh: You don’t stand a chance of getting this type of contract.”

The broader point, Smith believes, is about power.

“The message is clear from the league,” Smith writes “WE will control you. The unions and players have fought this for years, and it will undoubtedly continue.”

It will continue for as long as the players let it continue. For as long as they continue to show up for voluntary workouts. For as long as they continue to give the NFL and its teams free publicity and promotion on their own personal platforms.

For as long as the players won’t collectively take a stand and push back against those who control the sport, ultimately in the form of enduring a lockout or staging a strike long enough to miss regular-season games.

17 responses to “DeMaurice Smith accuses owners of “criminally gaming the game itself” by refusing to do guaranteed contracts

  2. If Smith is bummed then maybe he should have waited until a QB who is actually worthy of a fully guaranteed contract is up for one.

  3. At least D Smith is admitting that he is screwing Lamar Jackson. From what was released yesterday by a local Baltimore reporter. Jackson was going to sign a deal 3 different times, most recently last September. Jackson sound enthusiastic about the deal. Then he would consult with nflpa who would tell him not too sign it. So here we are. Sounds like this would never been an issue if nflpa didn’t get involved.

  4. If good QBs aren’t getting guaranteed contracts average Quarterbacks like Lamar definently aren’t getting guaranteed contracts.

  5. so much of the money is artificially inflated that both sides know will never get paid out. if you want a fully guaranteed contract, expect less money… fully guaranteed pie in the sky contracts every year… nobody is signing up for that… i mean mostly nobody..

  8. As pointed out with Byard being asked to take a pay cut the team has the upper hand. If every player had a fully guaranteed contract imagine the roster turnover as all these players with say one, two or three year contracts that would be free agents. Great for the players but a nightmare for the teams.

  9. An opinion piece from the President of the NFLPA isn’t “evidence.” It’s opinion. Jackson has been injured at a critical point in the season the last two years. That’s why he can’t get a guaranteed contract. You’re asking an owner to give up 2 first round draft picks and 230 million dollars for someone who might not be there in the playoffs.

  10. I have witnessed more than once a player that receives a big fat guaranteed contract will loose their incentive to give 110%. It’s like paying a child to do a chore before the chore is done. Where is the incentive?

  11. Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman is solely to blame for these moronic guaranteed contracts. The Vikings have been handcuffed by Cousins contract ever since.

  12. I feel like I typically side with the players on most disputes with NFL owners but between a lack of reliable Performance and Injury rates I don’t see anything unethical, unfair or unreasonable with the lack of contractual guarantees. Who is crying for Lamar other than Lamar and DeMaurice? There’s zero sympathetic momentum on this. But what big, tough words for a guy who by many accounts seemed to cave during the last CBA negotiations.

  13. Close the pie hole Smith.
    Owners can do what they want.
    Don’t like it, quit.

    Fans we just want great action. All this nonsense has to end.

  14. Cousins has missed only 1 game in his career and that was due to a positive covid test. That’s one difference. The issue tho is the salary cap…if you are going to be paying guys $30+ mil a year they can’t be missing games, especially at the QB position.

  15. If you were an owner would you give up two firsts and a fully gtd deal to Lamar? One major injury and your entire franchise is crippled. Not to mention I don’t have full faith in his ability as a passer.

    Only reason this is even up for discussion is cause one poorly run franchise did what they normally do. CLE set the table by reward Deshaun Watson, cause that’s the only way they were able to pry him from teams offering less gtd money.

  17. “The message is clear from the league,” Smith writes “WE will control you. The unions and players have fought this for years, and it will undoubtedly continue.”

    Imagine thinking that an employer has control over how they pay their employees. That’s simply outrageous!!!!!
    The NFL players’ union has always been a joke. It’s largely their failures that have allowed the owners to have just distinct contract advantages over the players when compared to other sports leagues. Repeated incompetence in their collective bargaining agreements and always looking to blame the outcomes not on their mistakes but people who actually know what they’re doing when they sign a CBA.

