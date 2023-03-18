Lamar Jackson teases upcoming interview of . . . Lamar Jackson

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2023, 9:59 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars
Three days ago, Aaron Rodgers harnessed the power of YouTube to spread his word about his intention to leave the Packers and play for the Jets. Soon, Lamar Jackson will be using YouTube for his own purposes.

Jackson has teased on social media an exclusive interview of, well, Lamar Jackson. It will appear on his YouTube page.

Jackson is currently operating under the non-exclusive franchise tag. Potential topics include whether he has heard from any interested teams, whether he’s currently negotiating with the Ravens, the details of any offers made by the Ravens, the terms he’s seeking, whether he believes collusion is occurring, whether he wants to play for a different team, whether he plans to hire an agent, and/or why he won’t hire representation.

We continue to hope Lamar gets the best possible outcome. I continue to believe that will happen only if he hires an agent.

As previously explained, Bills quarterback Josh Allen finalized his second contract two years ago, and he has made more than $41 million more than Jackson over the last two years. That money is never coming back, no matter what Jackson receives going forward.

And if no other team signs him to an offer sheet, he’s looking at the prospect of playing in 2023 for $32.4 million, an amount far below his value, if he can’t finalize a long-term deal with the Ravens by July 17, the deadline for signing franchise-tagged players to multi-year deals.

15 responses to “Lamar Jackson teases upcoming interview of . . . Lamar Jackson

  1. Far below his value, really. I think 32 mil is good for 12 games and ranking 25th in most categories. Some may say 32 mil is to much for his past 3 yrs performance and time on the field.

  2. Prudent Business practices are not collusion. When you return to Earth you should get an agent that will tell you like it is …..

  3. The saddest part is that it will be pre-recorded and will feature himself interviewing himself because he’s too cheap to pay anyone…will be something ala Step Brothers starring Will Ferrel and John C Reilly…”Prestige Worldwide!”

  4. Lamar Jackson is losing tens of millions of dollars to try save a few million on a agent.

  5. He’s not as valuable as you pretend and the Raven’s best offer was far more than he deserved. His skillset demands a specific offense and is a walking injury liability.

  7. Can someone please just sign him already so we don’t have to hear about his contract?

  8. It sounds like another interview a la LeBron:”The decision”. or lack thereof. Lamar is delusional and needs a wake up call before it’s too late. Maybe he can discuss why he quit on his team during the playoffs?

  9. Remember when Dwight schrute interviewed himself after firing the gun in the office?

  11. I hope this entire thing back fires on him. Too cheap to hire an agent is such an idiotic decision.
    It is costing him millions !!

  12. Will there be close captioning? It’s kind of sad, watching someone self destruct their career in real time. Who would want to negotiate with him after this?

  15. I am a big time Ravens fan and I like Lamar but…

    When he tweeted he declined 3y/133MM guaranteed, it is time to move on. He showed us all his cards, it is all about the money for him. That is a life changing contract dude, now try to win SBs. Why would you ever reveal that? He forgets he was a 32nd pick for a reason. When he is done, he will go downhill fast like Russ Wilson.

    Does he think about his legacy at all? The guy is not Mahomes, Rodgers, Peyton, Brady or even Hurts, but his head is just as big. No loyalty, and no SBs. Too much risk for the money. Pay him what he wants and there will not be enough left over to build a team + his injury risk. No way

