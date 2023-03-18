Odell Beckham, Jr. seems to indicate he’s been offered only $4 million per year

March 18, 2023
As mentioned earlier in the day, any free agent who remains available this far into the process likely has overshot his market. Among those is receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

And while he seems to dispute the perception that he had indeed overshot the market, he definitely seems to think he’s being lowballed.

“I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20…..😭🙄all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough,” Beckham tweeted.

Multiple reports have indicated he has been looking for $20 million per year. Obviously, that’s not something Beckham would ever say directly to teams; his agents would be the ones to make the request.

Maybe they’re looking for $20 million to get teams up to $15 million. Regardless, nothing seems to be getting teams to go higher than $4 million.

Beckham worked out eight days ago for any interested teams. A dozen showed up. Since then, he’s been talking to teams. And he apparently doesn’t like what he’s been hearing.

A $4 million offer definitely seems low, especially if it’s not coupled with an incentive package that would allow Beckham to make a lot more if he plays well. The overriding question continues to be whether he’ll take a one-year deal, prove himself again, and hope to get something much more than $4 million per year in 2024.

  2. Well if we are all being honest, look at his stats ever since he left the Giants. He barely had more then 400 yards in a season.
    He isn’t even worth 4M IMO.

  3. I don’t know if I like his strategy here. Let’s say he’s actually looking for 15-16. By revealing he’s being offered 4 suggests a team could offer him 8 now, twice as much as he’s been offered but half of what he’s seeking. Seems like he’s showing his hand a little too much

  4. $4 million is about right for a guy who has played one complete season in the last six years.

  8. Nobody given you 20M. Healthy WRs aren’t getting that and you got a busted leg and walk with a limp

  9. Why would you offer him more? He’s coming off another catastrophic knee injury. He just worked out for a dozen teams. Don’t you think that if he looked anything like the old OBJ he’d be signed? He’s no longer in his prime. He’s no longer a 1000yd receiver. Why would a team pay more than 4mil per?

  10. Can someone kindly break the news to him that the 4M offer is fair value for him at this point?

