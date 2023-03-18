Raiders visit with Blaine Gabbert, re-sign Hroniss Grasu

Posted by Josh Alper on March 18, 2023, 5:02 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Getty Images

Blaine Gabbert‘s spent the last few years as a backup quarterback in Tampa, but Baker Mayfield‘s arrival in Tampa might have closed the door on another year with the Bucs so Gabbert’s looking for work elsewhere.

Las Vegas may be a landing spot. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Gabbert visited with the Raiders on Saturday.

The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo this week, but they don’t have an experienced No. 2 on the roster as Chase Garbers is the only other quarterback under contract.

Gabbert played in 11 games over three seasons with Tampa and made his last regular season start with the Titans in 2018.

Yates also reports that the Raiders have re-signed offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu. He played four games for the AFC West club last year.

5 responses to “Raiders visit with Blaine Gabbert, re-sign Hroniss Grasu

  1. What a bunch of turd Quarterbacks the Raiders are going to have. This rudderless Raiders team is doomed!

  4. The Raider’s roster is the most hilarious group of personnel in the league. How does their upper management keep their jobs? And why in G0d’s name is Josh McDaniels still there???

  5. Yeah, there is no question anymore. I see the Raiders finishing in last place.

