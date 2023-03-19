Byron Murphy goes from being charged for meals to “all you can eat”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 19, 2023, 9:33 AM EDT
A survey released earlier this month by the NFL Players Association chided the Cardinals for charging players for meals, under certain circumstances. Cornerback Byron Murphy has now joined a team where there’s no charge for food.

“I think it’s free, so I’m good now,” Murphy told reporters at his introductory press conference, via SI.com. “It’s all you can eat now.”

The Vikings got the highest marks in the survey not simply because of free food, but because their facilities are among the newest and nicest in the league.

“I can tell since I got here,” Murphy said. “Everything here is nice, I’m not gonna lie. Everything. . . . For me to come here and see . . . I would say time and effort into this building, from the players to the coaches to the people upstairs, it’s just a blessing to be able to come here and see that.”

There’s no bright-line link between having nice facilities and winning. It’s far more likely that bad facilities will lead to losing. It will be interesting to see whether the teams that finished at the bottom of the rankings change their ways, in lieu of obsessing unreasonably over the bottom line.

8 responses to “Byron Murphy goes from being charged for meals to “all you can eat”

  1. Unfortunately, there’s barely any translation between that and the on the field product in Minnesota.
    0-63 is now just around the corner. 🤣

  2. Interesting to note that neither the Cardinals…NOR Vikings have ever won a Super Bowl.

  3. Greed will never go away, some people are only motivated by money and the acquisition of it. Those people are the owners like the Cardinals owners. As a Vikings fan, I take great pride in the Vikings organization and their commitment to fair treatment. Some if is the Wilf’s and some of it is Minnesota. Either way it is good for the players, even though most of them are millionaires, because it is not really charging for the food, but what it says about how the owners feel about you.

  4. Reminds me of the scene in Money Ball where Beane asks for the other team in a trade to fill the soda machines for 3 years as part of the deal so his players don’t have to pay for soda

  5. just a benefit of working for the soon to be super bowl champion world class Minnesota Vikings me boy!

  6. Boo hoo. Use some of your millions per year playing a game to buy your own meal. Cry baby.

