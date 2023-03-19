Laremy Tunsil gets new deal from Texans

Posted by Mike Florio on March 19, 2023, 10:18 AM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Houston Texans
Getty Images

On the same day the Texans sent receiver Brandin Cooks to Dallas, the Texans sent tackle Laremy Tunsil to the top of the tackle market.

Saint Omni — a non-certified agent who made headlines last year for trying to negotiate with teams on behalf of linebacker Roquan Smith — told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that the Texans have signed Tunsil to a three-year, $75 million deal, with $50 million fully-guaranteed at signing.

Like all initial reports of deals, which are blindly passed along without scrutiny of the actual, true details, we’ll wait for the real numbers before believing it’s as good as advertised.

“Mr. Omni is prohibited from negotiating Player Contracts or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations,” the NFL said in a memo to all teams in August 2022, after it became clear that Omni was contacting teams in an effort to cajole them into trying to trade for Smith.

Although Tunsil technically represented himself, non-agents have in the past assisted self-represented players through phony email accounts. The agent pretends to be the player, in the digital negotiations with the team.

It will be interesting to know — if we ever find out — whether Tunsil negotiated the deal in face-to-face meetings with G.M. Nick Caserio, or whether Tunsil sent and received proposals via email.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Laremy Tunsil gets new deal from Texans

  1. Simply put, one of the best blind side left tackles in the business. Well deserved. Hopefully, they draft Young or Stroud so he can have a legit QB to protect now.

  4. Orlando Brown Jr. must be kicking himself. Goes to a lesser franchise and has to take nearly 50% less to do so. Then a week later Tunsil pulls this off, good on him! Had Brown waited a week, he could’ve seen what top LT players are getting in 2023. But he plays more in the 10-15 top LT, so he was paid accordingly.

  5. Lamar Jackson might want to get his number and find out how he does it repping himself.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.