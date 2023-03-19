Panthers announce agreement with Adam Thielen

Posted by Charean Williams on March 19, 2023, 7:39 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Free agent receiver Adam Thielen has found a new home.

Nine days after the Vikings released him, Thielen has agreed to terms with the Panthers. He announced the deal on Instagram just before the team did. Thielen visited Carolina last week.

The Panthers needed to rebuild their receiving corps after trading DJ Moore to the Bears as part of the deal for the No. 1 overall pick, which will deliver a franchise quarterback. Carolina now has seven receivers on their roster, including Terrace Marshall, Jr., Laviska Shenault, and Shi Smith.

The team also has interest in signing free agent receiver D.J. Chark.

In 2022, Thielen caught 70 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns.

The two-time Pro Bowler has 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns in his career.

15 responses to “Panthers announce agreement with Adam Thielen

  3. New Panthers -Red Rifle Andy Dalton to White Claw Adam Thielen. Good times////

  4. Wanted to play for a contender, eh?
    ——————
    Merely showing up for all 17 games makes any team a contender in the NFCS.

  5. His stats suffered in Minnesota with Cousins always looking for Jefferson.
    He will do fine in Carolina…

  6. As a panthers fan really excited about this signing just not sure who he is gonna catch passes from

  8. The Panthers? Really? I wish him the best, but after making more than $60M off the Vikings, at this point of his career I really thought his free agency decision-making would have placed playoff success with a team like the Chiefs over either money or being the #1 receiving option.

  9. Panthers doing work in a bad division. If they can shore up a defense, they could be a surprise team a la lions (except in the playoffs)

  11. Caitlin Thielen said they were moving onto “better things.” The 2023 Vikings may not be Super Bowl contenders, but the Panthers are a hot mess.

  12. The NFC south doesn’t have a defensive doormats like the packers horrific secondary. Might be a bit more difficult this year.

  13. Good signing by the Panthers, for the Vikings, they now have arguably the worst D in the NFC and will be fighting the Packers for the basement of the NFC North

  15. Good for you, Adam. You deserve better than Minnesota. Well, quite honestly, everyone deserves better than Minnesota. I wonder if Canada would take it?

