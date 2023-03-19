Raiders cut Trent Sieg

Getty Images

Two days after signing free agent long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer to a three-year, $3.815 million deal, the Raiders have cut long snapper Trent Sieg, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

New Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon is familiar with Bobenmoyer, with the two working together in Denver.

Sieg, 27, was with the Raiders for five seasons. He signed a three-year extension with the team during the 2021 offseason and was scheduled to make $1.080 million in the final year of his deal.

Sieg entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with the Ravens. The Ravens waived him out of the preseason, and he signed with the Raiders two weeks later.

He has played 80 games, missing only one game the past four seasons, and Sieg has made five tackles. He made two tackles in 17 games last season.