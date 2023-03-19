Report: Texans will pay $6 million to make Brandin Cooks trade happen

Getty Images

Receiver Brandon Cooks was due to make $18 million this year, fully guaranteed. He still is. And the Texans will be paying a third of the amount, even though he won’t be playing for them.

PFT has confirmed that the Texans have agreed to pay $6 million of the Cooks salary in order to make the trade happen. The Cowboys will pay the other $12 million.

Cooks is signed through 2024. He has a base salary of $13 million and a roster bonus of $3 million next year.

The Cowboys traded receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns last year, in lieu of paying him $20 million.

Cooks has now been traded four times; the Cowboys become his fifth NFL team.

This is the second trade the Cowboys have made in recent days for a long-time NFL veteran. Previously, the Cowboys traded a fifth-round pick for cornerback Stephon Gilmore, a 2012 first-round selection. Now, they’ll send a fifth- and sixth-round pick to the Texans for Cooks.