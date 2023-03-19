Report: Texans will pay $6 million to make Brandin Cooks trade happen

Posted by Mike Florio on March 19, 2023, 10:40 AM EDT
Houston Texans v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Receiver Brandon Cooks was due to make $18 million this year, fully guaranteed. He still is. And the Texans will be paying a third of the amount, even though he won’t be playing for them.

PFT has confirmed that the Texans have agreed to pay $6 million of the Cooks salary in order to make the trade happen. The Cowboys will pay the other $12 million.

Cooks is signed through 2024. He has a base salary of $13 million and a roster bonus of $3 million next year.

The Cowboys traded receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns last year, in lieu of paying him $20 million.

Cooks has now been traded four times; the Cowboys become his fifth NFL team.

This is the second trade the Cowboys have made in recent days for a long-time NFL veteran. Previously, the Cowboys traded a fifth-round pick for cornerback Stephon Gilmore, a 2012 first-round selection. Now, they’ll send a fifth- and sixth-round pick to the Texans for Cooks.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Report: Texans will pay $6 million to make Brandin Cooks trade happen

  4. 1000 yards for 4 different teams tells you he isn’t a system guy, rather an all-out, intelligent athlete. Fantastic trade!!

  5. Evan Bleier of Inside Hook, wrote 3 years ago when he was traded to the Texans that Cooks had 5 known major concussions and had to see a specialist more than once up to that point. He pointed out that Cooks does a great job catching the ball, but isn’t great at protecting himself after the catch and thus takes a lot of hits that lead to serious concussions. He also didn’t show up to a couple of practices for the Texans last year trying to pout his way out of town. I’d imagine some of that showed up at other stops, too.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.