Texans trade Brandin Cooks to Cowboys

Posted by Mike Florio on March 19, 2023, 10:05 AM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans
Getty Images

Brandin Cooks is on the move again.

The 2013 first-round receiver has been traded for the fourth time in his career. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cooks has been shipped to the Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Cooks wanted to be traded before the 2022 deadline, but his guaranteed pay of $18 million in 2023 became an impediment. It’s currently unclear whether the Texans will be paying any of the guaranteed money, or whether Cooks has reduced his salary to accommodate the deal.

The move comes a year after the Cowboys traded receiver Amari Cooper in lieu of paying him $20 million. That looked like a mistake in hindsight, especially as the receiver market thereafter exploded.

Cooks has six 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Last year, he caught 57 passes for 699 yards and three touchdowns.

Cooks has now been traded by the Saints to the Patriots, but the Patriots to the Rams, by the Rams to the Texans, and by the Texans to the Cowboys.

26 responses to “Texans trade Brandin Cooks to Cowboys

  2. Hate the cowboys but this is a great move, Brandon Cools was AWESOME with Houston. Much MUCH better options than Odell

  4. Cooks has the speed to take the top off the defense to allow Lamb to work those intermediate crossing routes. Could be a dangerous combo. Love the move for the compensation. Cowboys needed another playmaker desperately. Gallup becomes one of the best WR3 in the league if he can return to his form prior to the torn ACL.

  5. Must be a reason he keeps getting traded, and hopefully he is a dud with the cowboys

  7. The Cowboys screwed up when the re signed Zeke to a big contract and then traded Cooper away.

  8. Cowboys get two former top players at their positions that are still really good players for 2 5th round picks and a 6??? Y’all know Jerry ain’t making these deals. He would have given up a 2 and a 3 before. He likes to show how much he spends. Gilmore and Cooks are going to be great additions and solidify need for the most part. They still need another DB in my opinion but I think this frees them up to draft a RB earlier in the draft if they want and line depth

  9. Great value. He takes the top off of defenses with his speed, but he can also get yards after the catch. A proven commodity that Dallas only had to give up a 5th and a 6th to get. Let’s wait and see on the money, but I highly doubt it will be his current salary of $18 million a year.

  10. Cooks has had a nice career but he’s clearly lost a step. He looked washed last year.

  13. Cooks 11 year veteran is a upgrade version of TY Hilton plus he’s in his 30’s. There is a reason Cook has been traded to 4 teams. It’s looks good on paper. Along with the Gilmore trade. Both on the backend of their careers.

  14. This is a good move. Injury depth, allows them to see if Tolbert develops, adds speed and allows Lamb to move around more. Also takes some pressure off drafting a wr high.

  16. I think Cooks is considered a different type of reciever than Cooper. I think he’s faster than Cooper. Cooks is definitely a great addition especially for only a fifth and sixth pick.
    Great pick up Jerry.

  17. Playing for 5 different teams before you turn 30 usually means you’re at best a fringe player on a roster, and yet Cooks isn’t that.
    What a strange career…

  19. Much better options available to trade for than Cooks. Feels like most of the moves don’t move the needle much for Dallas. Blows out a tire and instead of getting a new tire, keeps driving on 4 spares every year.

  20. In two years as a GM Nick Caserio created so much dead cap space (giving him plausible deniability) that he had ONE contract to manage, Brandin Cooks, and Caserio messed it up big time. Made him too expensive to trade last season and I suspect the Texans will eat a large portion of Caserio’s misdeed to Cooks. Caserio not only interviewed but actually hired David Culley and Lovey Smith. He drafts always injured players such as Stingley (over Gardner!), Metchie (torn ACL) and Collins; giving up 7 draft picks (for a team in desperate need of young cheap talent in part because of Caserio’s own dead money mess) for the latter 2. And yet Bob & Janice McNair’s mistake from a night of passion, Cal, has “full confidence” in Caserio Cal McNair and Nick Caserio are the perfect marriage in Houston, both clueless.

  21. Kicker can’t make PATs and the QB keeps throwing picks…… let’s get another receiver!

  22. Is Cooks a true #1 receiver, though? I’m no Cowboys fan, but immediately identified that they erroneously thought Lamb was a #1. When they let Cooper go, they quickly found out that he’s not. Cooper’s no world-beater anymore, but he’s a real #1. I don’t think they’ve solved that issue by getting Cooks.

  23. This is a great move by the Boys. Pretty cheap contract and see what he has left in the tank. Jerruh knows what he’s doing.

  25. Has nothing left. Just another attempt by Jerry to make-up for the foolish decision to get rid of Cooper. He’ll continue to cash that mistake until…the draft a WR2. Signing another washed-up 30+ vet isn’t the answer.

  26. I hate Dallas but a 5th and a 6th for a guy who is almost always a 1000 yard WR with subpar QB.

