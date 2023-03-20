Anthony Walker to visit Commanders on Monday

Getty Images

Washington is taking a look at a free-agent linebacker.

Anthony Walker is visiting with the Commanders on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Walker spent the last two seasons with the Browns after playing out his rookie contract with the Colts. But Walker missed nearly all of the 2022 season after suffering a torn quad during Cleveland’s Week Three victory over the Steelers.

In 2021, Walker appeared in 13 games with 12 starts for the Browns, recording 113 total tackles with two passes defensed and a sack.

A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Walker has played 73 games with 63 starts for Indianapolis and Cleveland. He has 4.5 career sacks, 25 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, 15 passes defensed, and three interceptions.