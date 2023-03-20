Austin Hooper set to visit with Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders may not be done adding tight ends to the roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that free agent Austin Hooper is set to visit with the team on Wednesday. The news comes hours after the Raiders signed tight end O.J. Howard.

Hooper was No. 56 on PFT’s list of this offseason’s top free agents. He spent last season with the Titans on a one-year deal and caught 41 passes for 444 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in every regular season game.

Hooper spent two seasons in Cleveland and four years with the Falcons before going to Tennessee. He had 298 catches for 3,026 yards and 14 touchdowns in those stops.