Bills sign receiver Trent Sherfield

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 20, 2023, 11:58 AM EDT
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The Bills have announced that wide receiver Trent Sherfield has signed a one-year contract.

Sherfield originally entered the NFL with the Cardinals, as an undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt in 2018. He lasted three years in Arizona before playing one season in San Francisco and one in Miami.

With the Dolphins last year, Sherfield had his best NFL season, catching 30 passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns. He was also a major special teams contributor, playing 40 percent of the Dolphins’ special teams snaps.

Sherfield should add good depth to the Bills, both at wide receiver and on special teams.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Bills sign receiver Trent Sherfield

  2. Great contributor for the Dolphins. He always seemed to be the go-to receiver for first-down conversions on third down. He will be missed.

  3. Never been able to figure out Sherfield. He has all the traits and seems like a good team dude. Can’t understand why he’s not a major contributor to a team. Maybe he and Allen can make sweet music

  4. Bye bye Kumerow. See you when the Bills play the Jets after Rodgers brings you in. That makes it Sherfield for Hodgkins (the guy they cut to keep Kumerow)

  5. Looks like he has great YAC, which the Bills have really been lacking. Nice pick up.

  6. I know Miami had their reasons not to sign him again, but he was a fan favorite and great #3/4 WR. Sad he’s going to Buffalo of all places…

  7. This is the last place I wanted to see him go. So now Gesicki to NE and now him to Buffalo. AVG will be next to stay in division.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.