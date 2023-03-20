Chris Simms has C.J. Stroud at the top of his 2023 quarterback draft rankings

March 20, 2023
The recent trade that saw the Panthers spring from No. 9 to No. 1 also resulted in Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud becoming the new favorite to be the first quarterback drafted.

If that happens, it shouldn’t be a surprise. Although Alabama’s Bryce Young had held the position for a while, many have Stroud as the better prospect.

That group includes PFT Live co-host Chris Simms, who unveiled his 2023 draft quarterback rankings on his Unbuttoned podcast earlier today.

He has Stroud at No. 1. And it’s not close. Young is next, followed by Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and, if a tie for fifth place, Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA and Will Levis of Kentucky.

The case for Stroud appears in the attached video. We’ll likely be discussing the rankings on an upcoming edition of PFT Live.

Chime in below with your thoughts. As if you need permission.

  2. Simms does these QB rankings just to go against the conventional wisdom so he can attract attention and hits for his podcast. Remember when he had Kellen Mond ranked higher than Justin Fields? I like Hendan Hooker more than most people but these rankings are preposterous.

  3. Since you only get Five for a “top five” list, I’m keeping Will Levis of Kentucky & dropping Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA. If you’re unwilling to cut the numbers down to 5, go ahead and call it a top 6 list.

  4. Just remember that the Simms brat is a failure in the pros. His opinion is equally as valuable.

  5. I can understand why. He’s the most prototypical size wise, put up big numbers against Power 5 competition, and he’s got the arm talent. Bryce Young is likely 2nd for me. Levis 3rd. Richardson is the most boom or bust QB in the draft, but I’m thinking bust because he reminds me an awful lot of Terrelle Pryor.

  7. You mean the same Chris Sims who said that Zach Wilson would be a superstar? That guy? Stroud is terrible under pressure. The people saying he’s this phenomenal prospect, how is that going to work? How has that ever worked in the past?

  8. Why is no one talking about Stetson Bennett? The guy dominated the college football championship for two years in a row, thrived in the SEC, and doesn’t have an injury history. He is 25 but only a couple months older than Hendon Hooker. He’s small, but comparable size to Bryce Young. If you pay attention to college football and watch the games, you gotta appreciate that he’s a damn good QB.

