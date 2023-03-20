Cowboys restructure Brandin Cooks’ contract

Getty Images

The Texans agreed to pay $6 million of Brandin Cooks‘ $18 million salary before the trade to the Cowboys.

The Cowboys since have restructured the contract.

They will turn $8 million of Cooks’ $12 million base salary into a signing bonus, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. His salary now is $4 million.

Cooks will count $6 million against the Cowboys’ salary cap.

Cooks is under contract through 2024 with a base salary of $8 million next season.

He joins the Cowboys after three seasons in Houston, which went 11-38-1 in his time there. The Cowboys won 12 games each of the past two seasons.

“I couldn’t be more hungry,” Cooks said Monday. “The last three years is what it is, but I tell you when you step into a locker room like this and an organization, and you got those three years under your belt like that, I mean, that fuel is just definitely fueling the fire to be able to come out here and just show up and help my team win. I can’t wait. I truly can’t.”