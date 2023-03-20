Dolphins officially exercise Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2023, 10:08 AM EDT
Word earlier this month was that the Dolphins would be exercising their option on Tua Tagovailoa‘s contract for the 2024 season and it’s now official.

The Dolphins announced that they are exercising the fifth-year option on Tagovailoa’s rookie deal on Monday. The option comes with a $23.17 million salary that is fully guaranteed for next season upon execution.

The move strengthens Miami’s commitment to Tagovailoa for the next two seasons despite the concussion issues that caused him to miss significant time during the 2022 season. Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 64.8 percent of his passes when he was healthy and the Dolphins are banking on that kind of productivity with fewer injury issues in the future.

Mike White is on hand to step in at quarterback in the event Tagovailoa does get hurt, but the hope is that the Dolphins future features more of Tagovailoa than they got the last time around.

9 responses to “Dolphins officially exercise Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option

  2. Glad to have Tua back for his 5th season! He has two more years to silence the critics with his play and durability.

  4. Realistically it’s their best option. But they absolutely have to do a better job of protecting him. They got him some offensive playmakers but it’s obvious they need to have the most stout line in league history to ensure he can stay healthy/concussion free. The real question becomes a scenario that he balls out and you can’t afford to pay anyone else to help him. He’s proven he’s capable, but this a scenario where these contracts truly do kill an entire franchise. Basically they have to win a championship now or never.

  6. I would have not done so, but hopefully he isn’t damaged goods and proves it a wise move.

  7. Good leverage point for an extension next year. Dolphins will need to lower his 2024 cap number so you can bank on that extension after the Super Bowl next year.

  9. White will be the starting QB within the first few games once tua gets sacked a few times…once a concussion always a concussion..

