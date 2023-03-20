Eagles propose requiring game clocks to display tenths of seconds

March 20, 2023
Decades ago, the NFL replaced analog scoreboard clocks that displayed the time remaining in games on clock hands and dials with digital scoreboard clocks that counted down the seconds with numerals. Now the Eagles would like another scoreboard advancement.

One of the proposed changes to NFL playing rules brought forward last week was a proposal by the Eagles to require game clocks to display tenths of seconds for the final 30 seconds of each half.

Using tenths of a second is already done in basketball and some other sports, for those last-minute situations when the difference between 2.9 seconds remaining and 2.0 seconds remaining might be significant. The Eagles want to bring it to the NFL as well.

The precise wording of the Eagles’ proposed addition to NFL bylaws is: “The game clocks will display game time in accordance with all NFL Playing Rules and will count down in one second increments except in the last 30 seconds of the 2nd and 4th quarter, when the clocks will transition to a countdown in tenths of seconds.”

Will the proposal be adopted? One potential problem, according to Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com, is that many scoreboards in the NFL use fixed-digits displays that would need to be replaced to properly show time remaining in tenths of seconds. Some owners may balk at that expense.

The Eagles’ proposal would need the support of at least 24 of the 32 owners to pass.

  2. Honestly I don’t see the point of it. It makes sense in basketball and a few other sports because they have to have the play done before it hits 0. But as long as there is anytime left on the clock(1 full second or a tenth of a second) a NFL team can still snap another play.

  3. A much cheaper solution would be to have a horn or bell or something go off when either clock – the play clock especially – hits zero. To my mind the game clock running out is much less of an issue. I’d love to see delay of game called when it happens and without the NFL’s stupid excuses for all the times teams get away with it – such as the Ravens being allowed to steal a game from Detroit when they clearly were given a couple extra seconds for no logical reason.

    The NFL creates so many needless problems – they just need to get out of their own way and use some common sense on some of these things.

  4. If it results in delay of game penalties when the clock strikes zero, then it should be changed.

  5. The play clock should be shown with tenth of a second on it. It would be a lot harder for them to hide the delay of games teams get away with.

  6. Don’t see the value of this on the game clock.

    What about the play clock? Then it’s much easier to catch delay of game.

  7. It’s pretty clear that NFL temp refs can’t keep up with a clock that counts in seconds, let alone tenths. Of course, professional refs might be able to.

  9. Helll why not add 10 places after the number while we are at it? After all 2.9999999999 is an eternity compared to 2.0. Just think of the plays you could device with all that extra time?

